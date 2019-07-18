Karnataka: Governor requested for floor test

The Karnataka governor requested the speaker to conduct trust vote today itself. Confidence motion is under the consideration of the assembly and the chief minister is obliged to prove the majority at any time, Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to speaker Ramesh Kumar. Speaker read the request in the assembly. However the government turned down speaker’s suggestion saying that speaker has the power in assembly.

BJP met the governor accusing that Congress- JDS coalition is delaying the confidence motion. B S Yeddyurappa said that the confidence motion must be brought in the assembly itself even if it is late night. The H D Kumaraswamy government lost its majority after the resignation of 16 MLAs. Only a miracle could save this government.