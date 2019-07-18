NEWS

Malayali athlete Muhammad Anas secures gold medal in Tabor Athletics Meet

Jul 18, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Malayali athlete Muhammad Anas has clinched a gold medal in the Tabor Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic.

Anas has won the gold medal in 400m by finishing 45.40 seconds. On July 13 he has won another gold medal in the 400m at Kladno Athletics Meet. There he bettered his own national record and also qualify for the World Championships by finishing crossing the finishing line in 45.21 seconds.

Tom Noah Nirmal of India has won the silver in the event and K.S.Jeevan secured the bronze. India’s M.P.Jabir finished the race fourth after his three compatriots.

