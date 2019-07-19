KeralaLatest News

4 Tigers spotted in Mananthawady-Mysore road: Video

Jul 19, 2019, 05:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of four tigers wandering in the Mananthawady-Mysore road in Wayanad has become viral on social media. In the video, it has seen that four tigers slowly walking through the road from the forest.

The video was shooted at the Kerala-Karnataka border near Bawali and Bulla. The video was shot by a group of tourists who were travelling with the forest officers of Karnataka.

The data reveal that the number of tigers has been increased in the Nilgiri Biosphere. As per the forest officers seeing four tigers together is a rare phenomenon as the matured tiger is a solitary animal.

Earlier another video of a tiger chasing bike travellers in Sulthanbathery – Pulpally route was also gone viral.

??????? ???????? ???????????????? ??????

Gepostet von Vipin venugopal payyampally am Donnerstag, 18. Juli 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Army chief asks Kashmiri youth to reject mindless violence

Nov 13, 2018, 02:46 pm IST

22 prisoners escaped from jail, three recaptured immediately

Jul 27, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

PM Modi to inaugurate construction technology India-2019 expo

Mar 2, 2019, 09:31 am IST
jacqueline-fernandez-to-reprise-the-iconic-ek-do-teen-song-for-baaghi-2

Jacqueline Fernandez to reprise the iconic ‘Ek Do Teen’ song for ‘Baaghi 2’

Mar 16, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close