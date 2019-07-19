4 Tigers spotted in Mananthawady-Mysore road: Video

A video of four tigers wandering in the Mananthawady-Mysore road in Wayanad has become viral on social media. In the video, it has seen that four tigers slowly walking through the road from the forest.

The video was shooted at the Kerala-Karnataka border near Bawali and Bulla. The video was shot by a group of tourists who were travelling with the forest officers of Karnataka.

A Tiger gives sprinted chase to youngsters going in bike at Nilgiris. Youngsters safe…. pic.twitter.com/dCnrqLqoQ8 — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) June 30, 2019

The data reveal that the number of tigers has been increased in the Nilgiri Biosphere. As per the forest officers seeing four tigers together is a rare phenomenon as the matured tiger is a solitary animal.

Earlier another video of a tiger chasing bike travellers in Sulthanbathery – Pulpally route was also gone viral.