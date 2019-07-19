KeralaLatest News

P.T.Usha wins IAAF Veteran Pin Award

Jul 19, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Foremr Indian athlete P.T.Usha has won a prestigious international award. The ‘Payyoli Express’ P.T.Usha has won the International Association Athletics Federations’ Veteran Pin Award. She has awarded fro her long and meritious service to the field of athletics.

The award will be conferred to Usha on September 24 at Doha in the World Athletic Championship event venue. The Asian region of the IAAF has selected Usha for this award.

Usha the country’s all-time best athlete has been awarded Arjuna Award in 1983 and Padma Shri in 1985.

