P.T.Usha wins IAAF Veteran Pin Award

Foremr Indian athlete P.T.Usha has won a prestigious international award. The ‘Payyoli Express’ P.T.Usha has won the International Association Athletics Federations’ Veteran Pin Award. She has awarded fro her long and meritious service to the field of athletics.

The award will be conferred to Usha on September 24 at Doha in the World Athletic Championship event venue. The Asian region of the IAAF has selected Usha for this award.

IAAF Veteran Pin for the long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics!

Thank you IAAF for this incredible honour — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 18, 2019

Usha the country’s all-time best athlete has been awarded Arjuna Award in 1983 and Padma Shri in 1985.