Heavy Rain : Govt declares holiday for all educational institutions

Jul 23, 2019, 06:19 am IST
Due to heavy rainfall in Kerala, shutters of four dams were opened earlier. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.In order to control the rising water, which is nearing the full capacity due to heavy rainfall, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened.

Holiday has been declared on Tuesday (July 23) for all educational institutions in Kannur and Kasargod districts due to heavy rains.The district collectors have taken to Facebook to explain that the holiday was given as the Red Alert was declared and intense rains are continuing in either district.

The holiday is applicable to professional colleges, CBSE/ICSE schools and Aganwadis, informed district collectors.

