Pakistan will be best cricket team in the world,says Imran Khan

Jul 23, 2019, 06:50 am IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan stated that he will help transform cricket in his country after the cricket team failed to qualify for the semis of the World Cup 2019. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team did not make the top four, losing out to fourth placed New Zealand on Net Run Rate.

Skipper of the 1992 Pakistan team that won the World Cup and current Prime Minister, Khan, while addressing a gathering in Washington DC, stated that he would do his best to reform cricket in the nation.

“After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket,” Imran Khan said.

“There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words,” he added.

He, however, did not reveal any details about his plans.

