You can collect your boarding passes at Dubai Mall

Now people traveling out of Dubai can collect their boarding pass and drop their baggage at The Dubai Mall.

The facility is offered at ‘dnata store’ and it’s subsidiary baggage technology and logistics company, the ‘Dubz’. The passengers can check out their baggage in the dnata store from 10 am to 10 pm and can collect their boarding passes. The bags will be weighed and will be delivered to the flights.

The service is provided for passengers traveling in nine airliners. This includes flydubai, Saudia, flynas, China Southern, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, Saudi Gulf, Royal Jordanian, and Ethiopian Airlines. Fly Dubi has daily flights to many Indian cities.

The service is available at UAE Dh.99 for a passenger with one piece of luggage. Additional pieces of luggage will be charged for a fee of UAE Dh.40. The service is capped at UAE Dh249 for 10 bags.