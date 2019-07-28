Latest NewsLife Style

From Bentley to Astror Martin: Mukesh Ambani’s classic car collection

Jul 28, 2019, 05:59 pm IST
1 minute read

The chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is the not only India’s wealthiest person but also he is among the top ten wealthiest people in the globe. The Mukesh Ambani family owns around 168 expensive cars.

See the classic cars that are used by Mukesh Ambani.

1.Bentley Bentayga:

Bentley Betayga is the fastest car in the world. The car is capable of attaining a speed of 100 km/h from 0 in just four seconds. The top speed of the car is 301 km/h. The car is used by Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh. This car costs 7.6 crore rupees.

2. Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

This car is used by Anand Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s younger son. This car coasts around 7 crores. The car takes only 5 seconds to reach a top speed of 100km/h.

3. BMW 760Li

This car offers the supreme level of safety to the Ambani family. The car come with bulletproof coating. It can overcome even bomb attacks. The registration of the car cost around 1.6 crores. The total price is 8.50 crore.

4. Mercedes Maybach 62:

This luxurious car was a gift from his wife Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani is the first Indian to own this car which worth around 5 crores.

5. Mercedes Maybach 660 Guard:

This car with supreme safety measures cost around 10 crores. To attain a speed of 100km/h from 0 it takes only 7.9 seconds.

6. Astom Artin Rapide

The car cost around 4 crores.

7. Rolls Royce Phantom:

This car coast around 4 crores. And it is the most expensive car one can buy in India.

8. Bentley Continental Flying Spur:

This is the second Bentley in Ambni’s garage. This car costs around 3.69 crores.

