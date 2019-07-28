Honor Killing: More couples demand police protection in Uttar Pradesh

More couples have come forward asking police protection in Uttar Pradesh. National News agencies reported that the new trend of demanding police protection has increased after Sakshi-Ajithesh couples who came with the allegation that Sakshi’s father who is an MLA of the ruling BJP is threatening them for marrying a Dalit youth. They have raised their accusation in a video released on social media.

Now a couple of Mashookh Ali and Mehraj have come to a video in the social media asking police protection. They say that they were facing threatening from both families as they married without their consent.

The Moradabad SP made it clear that the father of the girl has complained that his daughter has been kidnapped by some. And the police is trying to confirm the ages of both the girl and the boy. And if they are facing any threat the police will provide them security, he said.

Another couple also released a video. In whcih, the girl accuses that her family is threatening her husband and his family. The police in a probe to find them