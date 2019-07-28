Muslim boy beaten to death for affair with tribal girl

Four people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating a 17-year-old Muslim youth to death reportedly over his affair with a tribal girl.The deceased has been identified as Faiz.

“On July 24, a youth was beaten to death in Jhagadiya Tehsil. An FIR was registered in the Jhagadiya Police Station and action was initiated. Four accused have been rounded up till now and search is on to nab the rest of the accused persons,” Ankleshwar Deputy SP, LA Zhala, said.

Faiz’s father Mohammed Sultan Abdul Rahim Qureshi said that his son had gone to Ankleshwar with five of his friends when the incident happened.”My son had gone to Ankleshwar with five of his friends. My wife called him to ask where he was. He told her to come to receive him in Boridra. When I went there, I found him lying in a very bad condition after being beaten up mercilessly by some people,” Qureshi said.He said that he rushed his son to two different hospitals but could not save him.

“I took him to a hospital. He was beaten up so badly that his hand, liver and ribs were severely damaged. The doctor told me that there was little chance of his survival. From there I took him to a hospital in Surat. The doctors tried to treat him but he died,” the victim’s father said.Demanding justice for his son, Qureshi said, “I demand that my son should get justice. I don’t know how many people were involved in beating him up.”

Faiz’s mother Farzanabanu Qureshi too demanded justice for her son.”They thrashed my son badly. We want justice. I want all the boys (accused) to be punished. I am expecting justice from the police and the government. They killed my son. People say it is about Hindu-Muslim but there is nothing of that sort. My son did nothing wrong,” she said.”My son was just 17. What wrong can he do? I appeal to the government and police to give justice to my children and me. This is all I want,” she added.

Police said that the rest of the accused will be brought to book soon.