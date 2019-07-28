UAE Police release CCTV footage of jaywalking on awareness campaign ; Watch Video

Abu Dhabi Police have released CCTV footage of several pedestrians that were caught crossing the road from undesignated areas, which was uploaded on their social networking sites as part of an awareness campaign against jaywalking.The campaign, which was carried out in five languages, revealed different instances when residents were caught on camera for not crossing the road properly.

“Abu Dhabi Police warns the public against the dangers of passing through undesignated areas and urges them to use to the proper pedestrian crossings, underpass and bridges for their own safety,” it said.Motorists were also cautioned to follow the traffic rule and to give pedestrians priority when using zebra crossings.

Article 43 of the traffic law states that a Dh500 fine and six traffic black points will be slapped against motorists who do not give way to pedestrians.The violation of Article 111 of the traffic law incurs a Dh200 fine and three traffic black points for stopping the vehicle in a manner that causes danger to pedestrians or impedes their movement.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Police announced that it will install new radars to catch jaywalkers, in addition to monitor drivers who won’t stop at pedestrian crossings.