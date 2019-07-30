Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor challenges ‘Faceapp’

Jul 30, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
The waves created on social media by ‘Faceapp algorithm’ has not yet ended. Everybody on social media has used this app to know how they look like after decades.

Bu the app has failed miserably in front of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The young-look of the actor has inspired social media trollers to create many trolls.

The 62-year-old actor wrote on social media “I’m so amused and entertained by people’s creativity! Just when I think they would’ve run out of memes to make about me, they surprise me with yet another hilarious take! It’s quite flattering and humbling honestly. I’m happy that I’m able to entertain and maybe even inspire people of all ages, even when I’m not trying!”.

