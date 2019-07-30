Chris Gayle scores a breathtaking century with 12 massive sixes

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle known for his storming innings has made cricket fans wonder by his yet another big innings. The 39-year-old cricketer has taken a breathtaking century which included 12 massive sixes.

Gayle scored 122 runs from just 54 balls. He scored 12 sixes and 7 fours in the innings. He scored this century in the Global T20 match in Canada.

A team called the Vancouver Knights has just scored 276-3 – the second-highest total in T20 history. Big hitting on a flat pitch against terrible bowling.

Chris Gayle made a century, of course. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 29, 2019

He has thus become the first player to score 1000 boundaries and 22 T20 centuries. With the support of Gayle’s innigs, the Vancouver Knights have scored 276 runs, which is the second-highest score in the T20 format of cricket.