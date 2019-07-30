Latest NewsSports

Chris Gayle scores a breathtaking century with 12 massive sixes

Jul 30, 2019, 04:38 pm IST
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle known for his storming innings has made cricket fans wonder by his yet another big innings. The 39-year-old cricketer has taken a breathtaking century which included 12 massive sixes.

Gayle scored 122 runs from just 54 balls. He scored 12 sixes and 7 fours in the innings. He scored this century in the Global T20 match in Canada.

He has thus become the first player to score 1000 boundaries and 22 T20 centuries. With the support of Gayle’s innigs, the Vancouver Knights have scored 276 runs, which is the second-highest score in the T20 format of cricket.

