Doctors of government and private sector will go on nationwide strike tomorrow

The doctors will go on a nationwide strike tomorrow against the medical commission bill. Doctors of government and private sector will be part of the strike. Meantime, casualties and operations have been exempted from the 24-hour strike.

The Lok Sabha had the other day passed the National Medical Commission Bill aimed at reforming health and education sectors. The bill aims to establish a National Medical Commission to replace the current Medical Council. The Medical Commission shall be constituted with a wide range of powers including medical course fees and seats.

29 members in the commission. 20 to be nominated. Nine will be selected through elections.

The commission is composed of undergraduate, postgraduate, medical assessment and rating, ethics and medical registration boards.

The MBBS final year examination will be considered as an entrance examination for the post graduate degree. Those who study abroad and practice in India should write the National Exit Test (NEXT).