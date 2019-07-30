India signs Rs 1,500 crore deal with Russia to acquire R-27 air-to-air missiles

India on Monday signed a Rs 1,500 crore deal to acquire R-27 air-to-air missiles from Russia. The missiles will be equipped on the Su-30MKI, the twinjet multirole air superiority fighter.

Speaking to the news agency ANI in the national capital, government sources close to the development told ANI, “A contract has been signed with Russia for the acquisition of R-27 air-to-air missile to be fitted on the Su-30MKI combat aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force”.

The Russian missiles with an extended range would give an added capability to the Sukhois to take on enemy aircraft at long ranges, the sources added.

The R-27 air-to-air missiles have been acquired under 10-I projects which mandate the three services to maintain critical weapon systems and spares for a specified minimum period, known as War Wastage Reserve (WWR). It is a medium-to-long-range air-to-air missile developed by Russia for its MiG and Sukhoi series of fighter jets.

In the last 50 days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed deals worth over Rs 7,600 crore for acquiring equipment under emergency requirements approved by the Defence Ministry. The IAF has spent around Rs 7,600 crore in procuring missiles such as the Spice-2000, Strum Ataka ATGMs and a large number of spares under the emergency procurement route.