Indian Air Force launches a mobile game featuring Abhinandan Varthaman and Balakot Airstrike : Watch Teaser

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game named “Indian Air Force: A cut above” on Wednesday. The teaser of “Indian Air Force: A cut above” game featured a lookalike of wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman with his trademark moustache. With the mobile game, the Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to encourage youths to join the country’s armed forces.

The teaser of “Indian Air Force: A cut above” mobile game showed Sukhoi and helicopter carrying out attacks on the enemy in combat missions. Players will be able to virtually fly various aircraft including fighter jets, choppers and cargo lifters. They can also use anti-aircraft machine guns to shoot down enemy planes from the land. Developed by Threye: Military Games, the mobile game is available for Android and iOS devices.

A player can fly like wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman and conduct airstrike that the Indian Air Force had carried out in Pakistan’s Balakot to avenge killings of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February this year. The IAF pilot became a nationwide sensation when his MiG 21 Bison shot down a Pakistan Air Force jet before his aircraft went down.