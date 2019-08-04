Gold Smuggling: Six Indians arrested in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have arrested six Indian nationals at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake for smuggling gold. The officials have seized gold worth 1.7 crores.

At first, four Indians were arrested at the departure terminal of the Katunayake Airport with 1.06 kilogram of gold. Later in a separate incident, two more Indians were arrested with 1.370 Kilogram of gold.

They were trying to smuggle gold out of the country. The accused were returning to India after arriving In Sri Lanka on tourist visas.