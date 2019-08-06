‘Free video calls, 50% off on mobile, internet packages’: Telecom companies announce special packages

The telecom companies in the UAE has announced special packages for people of determination in the country. The telecom companies have announced special packages on mobile data, TV, telephone, internet and video calls.

The major telecom companies in the UAE Etisalat and Diu has announced free video calls, 50% off on mobile, internet packages.

To activate the Etisalat’ packages the customers must visit the nearby store. The company is offering a free subscription to internet calling plans for people of determination on two apps ‘BOTIM and C’ME’.