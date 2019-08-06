Salman Khan’s brother celebrate birthday with Mohanlal: Video

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan celebrated his birthday with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Arbaaz Khan has posted a video on his social media handle in which both actors are seen singing Bollywood hit songs from evergreen Bollywood film ‘Sholay’.

Arbaaz Khan has celebrated his 52 second birthday on Sunday. He posted a series of videos on Instagram, which showed him singing old Hindi melodies like Yeh Dosti, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, Dard-e-Dil and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko.

Arbaaz Khan is making Malayalam debut in the film directed by Siddiq. He is acting along with Mohanlal in the film ‘Big Brother’. Arbaaz, who plays an IPS officer in the film, had also shared a photo from his first day on the sets of the film last week.