Pakistan closed its airspace

Pakistan has again closed its airspace partially for all airlines till September 5. Pakistan has decided this as a reply to the Indian government’s decision to sack Article 370 which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Pakistan has opened its airspace for air traffic on July 15. Pakistan has closed its airspace on February 26 after the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Airforce.

Around 800 flights use the Indian and Pakistani airspace t from South Asia, South East Asia to Europe and North America.