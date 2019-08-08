Brazil footballer suspended for bad behavior

Latin American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) has suspended Brazillioan footballer Gabriel Jesus. The Brazillian footballer was suspended for two months from playing in international matches for his bad behavior in the Copa America Final.

Jesus was also fined $30,000 also. Jesus who was showed a red card referee in the Copa America final against Peru. But he argued with the referee and criticized the referring. He protested against the decision by hand gestures and also pushed the video assistant referee feed on the sidelines.

Brazil and Jesus can go for an appeal. If his appeal is declined he can not play the friendly matches against Columbia and Peru in September.