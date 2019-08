The island country Bharain has announced the holidays for Eid al Adha. The Bahrain government has announced four days holdiay for Eid al Adha.

The circular for this released by Prime Minister His Royal Highness Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

All public offices, official institutions, ministries, and directorates will have four days holidays. The public offices will be closed from August 10 to August 13.