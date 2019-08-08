“I respect the dissenters and their concerns. The Center is trying to address these concerns”, Says Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that “I respect the dissenters and their concerns. The Centre is trying to address these concerns”. He said this in his speech to the nation.

Prime Minister who addressed the nation on today has claimed that elections will be soon held in Jammu and Kashmir and the state will continue to have a government and CM of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We should come together for the development of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to state that the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be our collective concern. It should be a concern for 130 crore people. We are one in their grief and happiness. A few people who are trying to spread wrong information in that area are being answered back with patience by the locals themselves,” Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister accused that Pakistan is misusing Article 370 as a weapon against India. He also urged the businessmen, private sector and filmmakers to invest in Kashmir and provide employment opportunities to the youth of Kashmir.