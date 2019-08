West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai’s Kodambakkam. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin invited CM Banerjee as guest for the ceremony.

MK Stalin and Kanimozhi also participated in procession to mark M Karunanidhi’s first death anniversary in Chennai earlier today. Karunanidhi passed away on Aug 7 last year after prolonged illness.