Pakistan declares Hafiz Saeed guilty of terror financing

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jammat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed was declared guilty of ‘terror financing’ by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a Pakistani court on Wednesday.

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala, some 80-km from Lahore, in high security where he was chargesheeted of terror financing by the CTD of Punjab police.

A CTD official said that it submitted challan in the ATC declaring Saeed guilty of terror financing. ‘Since the case is related to Mandi Bhauddin district of Punjab therefore the prosecution requested the court to shift it to Gujrat ATC court (some 200-km from Lahore),’ he said. On the prosecution’s request, the ATC Gujranwala shifted the case to the Gujrat ATC. He said next hearing of the case (which is yet to be fixed) will be held in the Gujrat ATC.