Pakistan’s Decision to Downgrade Diplomatic Relations With India: Here is How Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responded

Following India’s decision to revoke article 370 which granted special rights to Kashmir, Pakistan has been forced to play tough and they have resorted to a number of actions. Pakistan on Wednesday had decided to expel Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisariaa and also to downgrade diplomatic ties with India.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday called Pakistan’s move to downgrade diplomatic relations as “very short-sighted”.

“In these times it is important to maintain bilateral ties and the decision (of Pakistan) is very short-sighted and it is not going to make any difference to India,” he said.

Financial experts also felt that the move to suspend trade with India would hardly impact India’s overall trade situation.

“The suspension of trade relations will hit Pakistan more badly as India is less dependent on Pakistan while the latter is more,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai was quoted as saying by Times of India.