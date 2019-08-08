PM Modi to address nation in a special All India Radio broadcast today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a special All India Radio broadcast at 4 pm today. Though it has not been officially confirmed, sources say that the PM will speak about his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from a tweet or two, Prime Minister has not spoken about the highly sensitive issue in public. This will be for the first time that he will talk about the issue directly. Earlier, there were speculations that the address to the nation will take place on August 7. However, due to the sudden demise of BJP veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the plan was reportedly shelved.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. India maintains the Jammu and Kashmir issue is strictly internal.