Rahul Gandhi writes emotional letter to Sushma Swaraj’s husband : Watch Here

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote an emotional letter to Kaushal Swaraj, husband of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, expressing his condolences on Sushma’s sudden demise. In his letter, Rahul Gandhi called Sushma Swaraj an extraordinary parliamentarian and a gifted orator.

"We have lost an extraordinary parliamentarian and a gifted orator," Mr Gandhi said.

“In her first stint as the external affairs minister, her responsiveness and compassion, for people in need, won her the respect of people around the world. Even her personal ailments did not diminish her public spiritedness,” he said