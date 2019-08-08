Latest NewsKerala

Rain continues: Heavy landslide in Wayanad

Aug 8, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
A heavy landslide has been reported in Wayanad. It is reported that a heavy landslide has occurred in Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. After hours of tension, rescue workers have reached the place and many people were shifted to a forest office. The area is isolated.

It is rumored that many buildings including a church and temple were destroyed in the landslide. The government has the Army to assist in the rescue operation. Earlier in another landslide, a couple was killed in Wayanad.

The government has imposed a travel ban in Thamarasherry ghat road from night 12 to morning 6. Around 2,300 people were shifted in the district.

 

