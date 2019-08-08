Superstar’s daughter makes film debut

The Bollywood film industry is keenly waiting for the entry of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Sharukh Khan. Sharukh has earlier made ti clear that Suhana certainly will enter the film industry after the completion of her studies. Suhana completed her graduation from a college in London.

Now Suhana has made her debut in acting. Suhana Khan has acted the lead role in an English short film titled ‘The Grey part of Blue’.

The short film is made by her classmates. The film is directed by Theodore Giminoe. The first look poster of the film has been released. The other details regarding the film have not been revealed yet.