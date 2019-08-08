These actresses want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

On Tuesday, former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj passed away at 67 due to a heart attack. Her sudden demise indeed shocked the world as well as Bollywood

Taapsee has asserted that she would like to play Sushma Swaraj on big-screen. The actress who is on the sets of Mission Mangal asserted , “When I was in school, I used to stop when I would see Sushma ji speaking on TV. She was a great leader and a wonderful person. I am a fan of Sushma ji and always will be. I won’t let go of any opportunity to play her on-screen. Who wouldn’t want to do a biopic on such a great leader?”

Apart from Taapsee, Vidya also added by saying, “Sushmaji has been a great leader. She was strong and an excellent speaker. I met her once briefly at an airport and her influence was amazing and she too wanted to play the role of Sushma ji .