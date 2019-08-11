Sandeepananda Giri’s Facebook Post is a Veiled Dig at Prime Minister. Check this Out

Kerala has been hit by a rain fury even before it had completely recovered from the aftermaths of the flood happened during 2018. Last year, there was an overwhelming response from all corners, to help the flood victims in Kerala. Collection centers were buzzing with activities, but a year later when Kerala is facing a similar situation, there is a lukewarm response altogether.

Left leaders believe that a lot of this subdued response from people have to do with the ‘wrong idea’ being spread, especially through social media that the amount donated to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund is being diverted to be spent elsewhere.

Sandeepananda Giri, the left-leaning preacher has used the opportunity to take a dig at Indian prime minister now. Looking at his Fb Post, one has to assume that he is responding to the allegations of Kerala C.M using the amount from CMDRF for his foreign trips, although we are not sure who made such an allegation.

“If money from Chief Ministers distress relief fund can be used for foreign trips, could money have been taken from Prime Ministers Distress Relief fund for….”

He ends the post without completing the sentence, but it is obvious that the post is a veiled dig at Prime Minister. Check out his Fb post.