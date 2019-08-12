Ex-Army Major criticizes BBC over ‘fake news’, shares video of Kashmir

In spite of all the fake videos @BBC releases, truth is that Kashmir is peaceful. Vested interests want violence in Kashmir & lack of it is troubling them. This is Srinagar celebrating Eid. Listen to sound of prayers from Shankaracharya Hilltop. Eid Mubarak, India. pic.twitter.com/5ztQY9eLhJ — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) August 12, 2019

The retired Army Major Gaurav Arya has accused the BBC of spreading fake news on Jammu and Kashmir.

In spite of all the fake videos @BBC releases, truth is…Kashmir is peaceful. Vested interests want violence in Kashmir,” he tweeted.

“This is Srinagar celebrating Eid. Listen to sound of prayers from Shankaracharya Hilltop,” he added while sharing a video.