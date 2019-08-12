Latest NewsNEWSIndia

Ex-Army Major criticizes BBC over ‘fake news’, shares video of Kashmir

Aug 12, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
The retired Army Major Gaurav Arya has accused the BBC of spreading fake news on Jammu and Kashmir.

In spite of all the fake videos @BBC releases, truth is…Kashmir is peaceful. Vested interests want violence in Kashmir,” he tweeted.

“This is Srinagar celebrating Eid. Listen to sound of prayers from Shankaracharya Hilltop,” he added while sharing a video.

