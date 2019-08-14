From Lisa Ann to Daisy Marie: Here are 5 highest paid ‘Female Pornstars’

Earlier former pornstar Mia Khalifa has revealed that she has not earned millions form her career in the adult film industry. She in an interview given confessed that she has earned only $.12000 (8.5 lakhs INR) from the porn industry. She cleared the misconception of the general public that pornstars acquire huge wealth from their profession.

Here are the top five female pornstars who were the highest-paid actresses in the adult film industry.

1. Lisa Ann

Lisa Ann Corpora is an American pornographic actress and radio personality. Lisa Ann has acted in more than hundreds of adult films. In her career spanning about 15 years, she has acted from MLF videos to XXX films. She has received many awards for her skills.

2. Daisy Marie

Daisy Marie is an American pornographic actress, nude model and featured dancer. The actress is quite popular in the industry. She has acted in many films including XXX-rated hardcore videos to bondage.

3. Jayden James

Jayden James is an American porn film star. She started her career at the age of 20 and has won the AVN award. She has done more than 200 films. Her career started in 2006.

4.Tori Black

Tori Black is an American porn actress. The actress is popular for her lesbian sex videos. She is considered to be one of the richest porn actresses. She has won many awards from FAME Awards to AVN.

5. Audrey Bitoni

Audrey Bitoni is an American porn actress. She has acted in hundreds of porn films. She is the most popular Naughty America pornstar. The famous Prnhub queen is one of the highest-paid pornstars right now.