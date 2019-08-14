‘I will find you and will kill you’: Bollywood actress threatens to kill ex-boyfriend: Video

Bollywood’s hot actress Rakhi Sawant is again hitting the headlines for wrong reasons. The Controversial actress has said that will kill her ex-boyfriend Deepak Kalal. She has threatened to kill him for asking back four crore rupees.

Rakhi has recently revealed that she has married NRI businessman Ritesh on July 20 in a secret function at JW Marriot hotel in Mumbai. He marriage was only attended by her nearest family members.

After hearing this news of Rakhi’s marriage, Deepak has released a video in which he accused that Rakhi has taken around four crore rupees to form him and asked back the money. He also claimed that he will ruin the life of her if she did not return his money within four days.

Deepak in the video also claimed that Rakhi in front of media has said that she will marry him. He accused that Rakhi is a fraud.

Rakhi has slammed his threats and reacted to this with a death threat. She in a video released on the social media said that he has seen only her good side and not bad. And will find him even he hides in hell and will kill him.