Pak Regulatory Body Bans this Indian Content. Here is What it is

After India took their ‘not so friendly’ neighbours by surprise by revoking article 370, Pakistan P.M Imran Khan, it seems has been forced to play tough. They have resorted to a number of countermeasures from suspending trade ties with India to sending warnings about more Pulwama like attacks. None of the moves though has had a major impact on India. Now in yet another initiative, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned Indian television commercials.

“appearance of Indian characters on Pakistani TV screens aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren,” said PEMRAs an official statement.

TV Commercials of Dettol, Sunsilk, Surf Excel, Knorr, Pantene, Sufi, Head & Shoulders, Fair & Lovely, Lifebuoy, Safeguard and Fogg have been banned invoking section 27 (a) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002. Here is the press release issued by PEMRA.