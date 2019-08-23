Is PAK bringing 100 terrorists from Afghanistan for Kashmir ! REPORT

It has been asserted that the PAK nation is bringing over 100 terrorists from Afganistan into Kashmir vallley to create unresst in the valley. The new report has been asserted by the security forces.

In addition, around 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, they said, citing reports by intelligence agencies.

According to the intelligence report, Pakistan based terrorist group will target many vital isntallations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks.

“We have credible intelligence that Pakistan is bringing over 100 hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan and they will be pushed into Kashmir in the next few weeks,” said a military source.