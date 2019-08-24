Two trains to Kerala cancelled; 13 trains diverted

Thousands of passengers has been trapped as landslides in the Konkan route has forced the railway to reschedule, cancel and divert many trains.

“A landslide occurred between Padil and Kulashekara stations in the Mangalore Junction– Thokur section of Palakkad division today morning. Restoration work is going on despite adverse weather conditions and we aim to restore traffic by Saturday noon,” said a railway spokesperson.

The Indian Railway has cancelled two trains to the state. The railway has cancelled the Thiruvananthapuram – Mumbai Netravati Express and Mumbai- Ernakulam Duronto Express were cancelled. The trains were cancelled due to landslides in the konkan Railway routes.

Apart from this, around 13 trains were diverted. The trains going through Konkan route has been diverted. The trains will go through Palakkad- Podanur route. This includes Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express

The trains coming to Mangalore from Mumbai will end their journey in Surathkal station. The trains to Mumbai from Mangalore will begin their journey from Surathkal station.