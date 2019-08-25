12-year-old girl allegedly raped by school teacher in Malappuram gets pregnant

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher and the incident happend in Malapuram.The Class 7 girl is pregnant with a child as a result of that. According to the police ,the school teacher is missing

Police officials said that her family got to know about it only when she was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

“The child was being sexually abused and raped for around two months but it appears that family did not know anything about it. The family and police officials got to know this after the child was brought to the hospital for some check-up,” a police official told media