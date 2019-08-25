Death of a child at dental clinic leaves the dentist in trouble ; Details Inside

The death of a child at a dental clinic has shaken the Kuwait nation . The health Minister, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah has announced an investigation regarding the same.

Kuwaiti health minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced on Sunday the formation of a neutral committee to investigate the death of a child at a dental clinic in Fahaheel.

According to media, Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said that a neutral committee was formed from professors at the Faculty of Dentistry in Kuwait University to investigate the circumstances of the death of Abdulaziz Al Rashidi, stressing that the result of the investigation will be announced immediately.

The ministry will take the necessary legal measures in case if there was any medical error behind Al Rashidi’s death, he said further.