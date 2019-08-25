Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan Senate Chairman cancels UAE trip due to Modi’s visit

Aug 25, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has cancelled his scheduled UAE trip due to Prime Minister Narendra modi’s recent UAE visit. He was scheduled to visit UAE from August 25 to August 28.

An international media has reported that Sadi Sanjrani decided to cancel his trip in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

“The senate Chairman, however, decided to cancel the trip as pakistan vehemently supports Kashmiri people’s right to freedom from Indian occupation and condemns India’s atrocities in the occupied valley”, a statement released by the Senate said. A visit to UAE will hurt the sentiments of pakistanis and Kashmiris.

He made it clear that he was saddened over the award given to Narendra Modi by UAE.

Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian order of UAE ‘Order of Zayed’ on Saturday.

