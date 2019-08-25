Pakistani politician of Malayali origin, B.M.Kutty passed away

A prominent leaf-leaned politician of Pakistan with malayali origin B.M.Kutty has passed away today. B.M.Kutty aged 89 was born in Tirur in malappuram, Kerala.

Biyyathul Muhiyudheen Kutty (B.M.Kutty) was born in 1930. He migrated to pakistan from Tirur In Malappuram from 1949. He has been actively worked for leaf leaning political parties in pakistan like National Democratic Party, Pakistan National Party and Pakistani Awami League.

He was currently the secretary general of Pakistan Peace Coalition and director of Pakistan Labour Education and Research. He was also worked as a journalist. He has even written column for Malayalam dailies from Pakistan. His autobiography titled ‘ Sixty Years in Self-Exile- A Political Autobiography’ is a noted work.