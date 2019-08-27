Latest NewsSports

Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

Aug 27, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
The landmark of New Delhi ‘Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium ‘ will be rechristened soon. The iconic stadium will be renamed after Arun Jaitley. The decision was declared today by The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Arun Jaitley has served as the president of the DDCA.

The renaming of the stadium will take place on September 12. A stand in the stadium will be named after Indian cricket team captain Virat kohli. This was declared earlier.

The event will be attended by union Home minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The function will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The former union minister Arun Jaitley who passed away on Saturday was the president of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013.

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium is the second oldest cricket stadium in India after Kolkata’s Eden Garden. The stadium was established in 1883. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000.

