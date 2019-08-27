This Cricket Stadium to be renamed ‘Arun Jaitley Stadium’

Delhi Cricket Association today announced that the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi will be renamed ‘Arun Jaitley Stadium’ as a mark of respect to former DDCA President Arun Jaitley who passed away on Saturday.

Former Union Minister served as the President of DDCA from 1999 to 2013. Speaking on the occasion DDCA President Rajat Sharma said, “What can be better to have the stadium named after the man who rebuilt it under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.”

Feroz Shah Tughlaq was the Sultan of Delhi who reigned Delhi through Sharia between 1351 to 1388. He succeeded his cousin Mohammad bin Tughlaq. The cricket ground, established in 1883 was named after him.