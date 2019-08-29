Air India Express announces mega sale offer on Gulf flights

Air India Express has announced a mega sale on Gulf flights, with fares starting at Dh269(INR 5262) .The 3-day sale was launched on August 27, 2019, the airline’s website said.

Passengers flying from Sharjah to select Indian cities will be able to book their tickets starting Dh269 (INR 5262), while those flying from Dubai will be able to get their tickets starting Dh279 (INR5458). If you are flying from Abu Dhabi, you can fly to select Indian cities for Dh289(INR 5654).

Discounted fares are available to Delhi, Mumbai, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow, among other cities.

Tickets for the sale can be booked on www.airindiaexpress.com.