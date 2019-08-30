‘Love has no borders’: India-Pakistan same sex couples tied knot; Wedding photos go viral

“Love has no borders’, it is a well known fact. This has once again proved by a Indo-Pakistani couples. And more interestingly this couple belong to same sex. A lesbian couple belonging to india and Pakistan has tied the wedding knot today.

The Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California. The wedding photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.

Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with gorgeous pearl necklace, maang tika and bangles.

She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: “Life is sweeter with you…”

Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neck piece.