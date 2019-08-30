‘Love has no borders’: India-Pakistan same sex couples tied knot; Wedding photos go viral

“Love has no borders’, it is a well known fact. This has once again proved by a Indo-Pakistani couples. And more interestingly this couple belong to same sex. A lesbian couple belonging to india and Pakistan has tied the wedding knot today.
The Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California. The wedding photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.
Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.
The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.
Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with gorgeous pearl necklace, maang tika and bangles.
She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: “Life is sweeter with you…”
View this post on Instagram
We’ve just been featured on @weddingsutra’s Love Without Borders (link in bio)! So figured it’s a good time to post a few more wedding pics for y’all. I love how in South Asian traditions you don’t have groomsmen/bridesmaids and instead you just pull up with your whole squad! Special thanks to @m2ray_ for leading Saima’s baraat & @nothing_rhymes_with_blorange for building the doli I was carried in ❤️ All 📸 by @sennaahmad
Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neck piece.
View this post on Instagram
Looking through these photos of our mehndi brings me so much joy. Thank you to @sennaahmad for capturing these brilliant moments. One thing I noticed throughout this night was how much everyone was smiling and laughing. The joy & love was truly contagious and felt by all ❤️ #loveislove Outfits: @bhkazimov Venue: @greenbardistillery
Post Your Comments