Theft Amid Nehru Trophy Inauguration: Sachin Tendulkar Loses this Possession

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar was in Kerala to inaugurate the Nehru Trophy boat race and during the event, he had received a paddle(used to push against the water to propel the boat forward) as a gift. But theft has occurred in the event and the master blaster couldn’t keep the oar with the same vigil with which he would keep his wicket. Sachin informed that the paddle he received as a gift was stolen.

It was Ajesh George, from Alappuzha Kripa Art, who gifted the oar to the legend during the inauguration. Sachin had later called Ajesh and informed him that the oar was lost. The gift had the picture of Sachin on a boat which was rushing forward.

It was while Tendulkar was packing the possessions back to his place that he realized that his gift was missing. He soon rang Ajesh and informed him about the theft.

Ajesh has decided that in case if the lost gift cannot be recovered, he would draw the same picture again and give it to the master blaster. The district administration too has initiated an inquiry.