Class 3 student allegedly raped by a class 6 boy and his two younger brothers

Class 3 student was allegedly raped by a Class 6 boy of her school and his two younger brothers.

According to reports, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school in a village in Ramala region of Baghpat.

The local police refused to file an FIR for 15 days. Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Kumar also tried to force the survivor’s father to drop the charges.

The matter came to light on Monday evening, when the girl’s health began deteriorating and senior police officials were informed of the SHO’s behaviour. He was removed by the district police chief thereafter and the girl has since been hospitalised.

According to Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Gopendra Yadav: “The crime was allegedly committed by the eldest brother, who studies in Class 6. However, the victim’s father has also named his other two brothers, who were part of the group at that time. Whether they were also involved or not is a matter of investigation.”

“An FIR has been filed against all three under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act. We sent the girl for medical examination on Tuesday and the report is awaited. Once she is stable we will get her statement recorded in the court and further action will be taken,” said the SP.