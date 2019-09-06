Rahul Gandhi ‘trolls social media trollers’; And this is the reason

The country has celebrated ‘Teachers day on yesterday, September 5. And former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has tolled the social media trollers on the same day. Rahul on his teachers day wish has trolled the social media trollers for trolling him.

” On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years ? That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger ?”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is one of the most trolled political leader in India. He has been trolled many times by the social media for speeches and political decisions and the defeat of Congress party under his leadership.