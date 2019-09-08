Congress women’s unit chief joins BJP

Haryana Mahila Congress President Sumitra Chauhan on Saturday joined BJP. Sumitra stated she was disappointed with the stand taken by Congress in the Kashmir and Triple Talaq issues which forced her to leave the party.

BJP state chief Subhash Barala welcomed Sumitra to the party. Sumitra also added that she was satisfied with the state’s present government under CM Manohar Lal Khattar. It must be noted that the Congress high command had recently announced Selja Kumari as Haryana’s new Congress chief and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Election Management Committee Chairperson and Parliamentary Party leader in the state assembly.